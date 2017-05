ಕನ್ಯಾ ರಾಶಿಗೆ ಗುರು ಪ್ರವೇಶ : ಯಾವ ರಾಶಿಗೆ ಏನು ಫಲ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Friday, August 12, 2016, 15:41 [IST]

English summary

Jupiter transition impact on zodiac signs. Transit of planet Jupiter, harbinger of love and biggest planet in the solar system, will surely have big impact on your life. The transit in Virgo zodiac sign will be from 11ht August 2016 to 12th September 2017.