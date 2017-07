ಶಂಖ ಮುತ್ತು ಎಂಬ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ರತ್ನ, ಅದರ ಧಾರಣೆಯ ಅನುಕೂಲಗಳು

Astrology

ಎಂ.ಯು.ಸಾಯಿ ಸತೀಶ್

Astrology

Today pearls are cultured and harvested in different parts of the world and sold. conch pearl cant be harvested and has to be naturally availed from sea conch.Conch pearl is called Sree Mothi means it is termed as lakshmi pearl. Since Conch is considered as Residence of Sri Lakshmi Conch pearl is revered in high value by traders n business people.Round conch pearl is very rare .