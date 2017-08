ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ರನ್ನು ಖೆಡ್ಡಾಕ್ಕೆ ಕೆಡವಿದ್ದು ಶನಿ, ಪರಿಹಾರವೂ ಅವನೇ...

Astrology

ಪಂಡಿತ್ ವಿಠ್ಠಲ ಭಟ್

IT raid on power minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar is an ill effect of gochara ashtama Saturn according vedic astrology. His dasha and bhukti of Saturn also contributing to problem. Here well known astrologer pandit Vittal Bhat Explains.