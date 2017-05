ಜಾತಕ ನೋಡಿ ಔಷಧ ನೀಡುವ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ ಯಲಗಪ್ಪದ ಧನ್ವಂತರಿ ದೇಗುಲ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, May 13, 2017, 14:02 [IST]

English summary

Here is a details about Karnataka's oldest Dhanvantari temple located in Yalagappa, Honnavar taluk, Uttar Kannada district. Temple visit can solve various health issues, well known astrologer Pandit Vittal Bhat explains temple significance.